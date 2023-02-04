UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA DPW opened at €42.79 ($46.51) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.75.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

