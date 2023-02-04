UBS Group Reiterates “€182.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.8 %

FRA HNR1 opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($126.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.55.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

