UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI Stock Down 1.5 %

UGI stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 52,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

