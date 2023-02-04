ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.91). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90), with a volume of 131,621 shares changing hands.
ULS Technology Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13.
ULS Technology Company Profile
ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.
