Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.