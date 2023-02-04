UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.12

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.12 and last traded at $203.05, with a volume of 57923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

