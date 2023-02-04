Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47,560 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

