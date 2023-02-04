Uniswap Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and $122.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00031097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00424938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017861 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.04692091 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 607 active market(s) with $170,073,714.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

