United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

