Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Upstart by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 83.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.