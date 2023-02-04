Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$26,308.75 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director George Dickson Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$26,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at C$50,593.75.

Urbana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of URB opened at C$4.25 on Friday. Urbana Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.45. The firm has a market cap of C$176.52 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.

Urbana Increases Dividend

About Urbana

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

(Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.