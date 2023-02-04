Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$26,308.75 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director George Dickson Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$26,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at C$50,593.75.
Urbana Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of URB opened at C$4.25 on Friday. Urbana Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.45. The firm has a market cap of C$176.52 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.
Urbana Increases Dividend
About Urbana
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Read More
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.