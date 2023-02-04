USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.95 billion and approximately $2.48 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,950,858,556 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
