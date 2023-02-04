USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.51 million and $230,055.30 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,531.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00588725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00185600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88568924 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $240,628.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

