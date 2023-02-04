USS Investment Management Ltd Has $26.89 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.6 %

ADP stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.31. 2,328,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average is $241.89. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

