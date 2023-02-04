USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

