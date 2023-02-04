USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77,252 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $367.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

