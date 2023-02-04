USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 164,208 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,208 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101,955.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 145,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 10,211,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,801. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

