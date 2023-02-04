USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,208 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.33. 1,760,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,693. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

