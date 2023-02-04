USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 30,451 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,451 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

AVGO traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $563.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

