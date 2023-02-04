Utrust Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and $5.98 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.24 or 0.29255554 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00454886 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

