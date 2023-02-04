Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

