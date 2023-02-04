Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4,968.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,742 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

