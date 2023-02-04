Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 19,079 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

