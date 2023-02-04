Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 408 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $68.95 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

