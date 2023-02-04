Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

