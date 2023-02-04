Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 83,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $59.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

