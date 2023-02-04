Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.