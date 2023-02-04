Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,878. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.