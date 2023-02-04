Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.