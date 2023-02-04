Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $243.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

