Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.60 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

