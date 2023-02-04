Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.86. 805,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

