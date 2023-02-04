Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VT stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $104.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

