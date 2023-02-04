Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.05 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 129,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.46.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

