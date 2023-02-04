Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 202,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85. The company has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.