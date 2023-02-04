Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 150,044 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,044 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after buying an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85.

