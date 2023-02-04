Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.65 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $90,402.85 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,444.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00595703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184928 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,040,610 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

