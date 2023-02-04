Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Reaches $77,151.91

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $77,151.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00422489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00102406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00738085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00591638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00185548 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,042,347 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

