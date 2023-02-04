Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.99. Approximately 351,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 565,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$643.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

