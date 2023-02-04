Vicus Capital Acquires 57,397 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.95% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 109,513 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FENY opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.