Vicus Capital Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

