Vicus Capital Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 18,314,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,459,134. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

