Vicus Capital Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,539,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

