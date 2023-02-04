Vicus Capital Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.17% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,732.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 1,308,888 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DBEF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

