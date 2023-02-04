Vicus Capital Purchases 327 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.