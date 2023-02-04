Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

FHLC stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

