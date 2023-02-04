Vicus Capital Sells 7,575 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTEC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 238,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,453. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $127.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.