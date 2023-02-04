Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.03

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Vinda International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.