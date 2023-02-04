Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

VNOM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.23. 353,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,999. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.88. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,906. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

