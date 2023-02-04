Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.96.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.